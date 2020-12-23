Blank-check firm backed by Hollywood exec Sloan files for IPO
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company backed by Hollywood executive Harry Sloan and actor Eli Baker, filed to go public on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to $1.5 billion.
The company intends to have its units listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SPNGU".
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut