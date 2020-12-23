Blank-check firm backed by Hollywood exec Sloan files for IPO

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company backed by Hollywood executive Harry Sloan and actor Eli Baker, filed to go public on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to $1.5 billion.

The company intends to have its units listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SPNGU".

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

