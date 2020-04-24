Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, the second blank check company formed by Chardan Capital targeting the healthcare industry, raised $85 million by offering 8.5 million units at $10.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable for one half a share of common stock at $11.50. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 commands a market value of $106 million.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Gbola Amusa and CEO Jonas Grossman; both are Partners at Chardan Capital Markets and serve as Head of Healthcare Equity Research and Head of Capital Markets, respectively. Their previous SPAC, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (PHGE), went public in December 2018 and completed its merger with BiomX in October 2019.



Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CHAQ.U. Chardan Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Blank check Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 prices IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



