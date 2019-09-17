Blank check Apex Technology Acquisition prices upsized IPO at $10

Apex Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business, raised $305 million by offering 30.5 million units at $10. The company offered raised $30 million more than originally planned. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50. Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein serves as co-CEO. Apex Technology Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APTXU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as lead manager on the deal.

