Blame is Easier than Change: Three Reasons to Continue Investing in DE&I

By Amy Hull, Director & Head of DE&I at Paycor

A narrative circulating in recent news media is one of great concern, that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are the reasons for a business’ downfall. The problem with this narrative is that people are believing it. Why? Because accepting truth is hard or doing the research is cumbersome. It is so much easier to believe the loudest voice. Efforts to sabotage the growth or acceptance of minorities in America is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it is very familiar. We saw it with the original anti-affirmative action efforts back in the 1980s that, quite honestly, is continuing into 2023. What better way to manipulate people than to instill fear around unknown information?

So, why invest time, budget, resources, and efforts into DE&I when people are afraid and buying into this narrative? Here’s why:

1. Minority Owned Businesses (MBEs) are the fastest growing entrepreneurs in the U.S.

To be more specific, Black women are topping that list, followed by Hispanic/Latinx business owners. As these businesses grow and succeed, many of them will be looking for investors to increase their growth potential. Neglecting to prioritize inclusion and belonging leaves money on the table because 56% of those Black women entrepreneurs are seeking capital to start and grow their businesses. Companies that fail to invest in DE&I will lose the trust of these business owners.

People whose cultural backgrounds were historically marginalized are rightfully skeptical after centuries of being shunned, misled, tricked, lied to, and having their ideas stolen and re-invented as someone else’s. Intellectual property is no longer free in minority communities, and owners of MBEs are not accepting less than what they deserve. However, MBEs are also exceeding profit margins. The narrative that diversity is the downfall of business is likely coming from someone who is afraid of the growth in this sector and attempting to stop the inevitable.

2. Gen Z is the most ethnically and racially diverse generation yet in the workforce

Combined with Millennials, these young professionals make up almost 40% of the American workforce. Gen Z alone is expected to represent 30% of the workforce by the year 2030, and they are not going to work for a company that does not complement their values or offer what they are seeking in a career. These young professionals expect flexible work, investments in their personal well-being, inclusive decisions and benefits, pay transparency, professional development, and purpose in their job roles.

The desires they have when they seek work opportunities are not universally built into the way businesses have historically operated in America. And unfortunately for businesses, they are willing to not work at all before they choose to work for someone or something that does not align to their goals. The younger generations are different. They want to know how the business is going to support them outside of work, and that is a major shift from the Baby Boomer generation.

The pandemic changed the way we think about work across the globe and the generations growing up in this era are demanding even more from their employers. Investing in DE&I as a strategic priority is essential to keep younger generations engaged and working. This generation is expecting to be accommodated, and having a DE&I team to address these changes and policies is essential to the future success of a corporation.

Just like healthcare workers or engineers require special expertise and brain power to diagnose and develop sound solutions, so does the work of addressing the needs of a diverse workforce. Companies that fail to prioritize DE&I risk losing these employees and the innovation they bring.

3. Inclusion and Belonging are the answers, not the problem

In the midst of a potential economic downturn and bank failures, there is a misconception that investing in DE&I steals profits and kills success. That’s another misleading concept when you understand that the buying power of the Black community alone is expected to hit $1.8 trillion by 2024. That is next year to be clear. There is not a single business in this world that would not want access to that kind of money in our current economic climate.

A tangible example of a billion-dollar business that was built on the premise of inclusion and belonging? Savage Fenty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Not ironically, a Black woman (see #1 above) and self-made billionaire saw a gap and filled it. Those touting excuses may comment “it’s a niche market” or “she was already famous” to explain away the impact that inclusive products can have on revenue. But the message is clear: Inclusion increases exposure, innovation, and potential for earnings.

A report released by the University of Georgia analyzed the spending power of racial minority groups in America and broke it down by geographic location. Interestingly (or perhaps not), the fastest areas of growth in spending are in states that are leading systemic organizational changes related to diversity equity and inclusion, while those that are against it are leaving money on the table. Do not be fooled. The research from big and long-trusted organizations in the business community like Forbes, Harvard Business Review, McKinsey & Co, and many more are releasing statistics that refute the claim that DE&I reduces success.

Bottom line: Do not be swayed from what is right. The future workforce will be more diverse than ever, and the rising generations and minority communities entering the workforce will not be content with anything less than a warm, empathetic, flexible, inclusive, and diverse environment. Employers who lag behind will be contributing to the trillions spent on attrition annually. Looks to me like not investing in DE&I will cost businesses more than the alternative – not just in money, but in human capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.