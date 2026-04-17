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Blaize Holdings Stock Rises 29% After Announcing Upto $50 Mln Contract With NeoTensr

April 17, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) are climbing about 29 percent during Friday morning trading after it announced a new partnership with NeoTensr to jointly develop and deploy co-branded AI edge data center infrastructure targeting the rapidly growing compute market across the broader Asia Pacific region.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.24 on the Nasdaq, up 29.49 percent. The stock opened at $2.02 and has climbed as high as $2.19 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.000 to $6.760.

The upto $50 million contract marks a significant escalation of the two companies' partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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