Blair William & Increases Position in Airgain (AIRG)

Fintel reports that Blair William & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Airgain Inc (AIRG). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.63MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.19% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.00% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airgain is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 64.00% from its latest reported closing price of $7.93.

The projected annual revenue for Airgain is $89MM, an increase of 26.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 6,563K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 727K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 556K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 3.65% over the last quarter.

North Run Capital holds 551K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 485K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 81.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 427K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Airgain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking systems across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

