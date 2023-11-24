Bladex, TC Latin, Toesca JV Announce Launch Of Greenbridge Capital

(RTTNews) - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior - Bladex (BLX), TC Latin America Partners and Toesca Asset Management announced Friday the launch of Greenbridge Capital, a regional private lending platform, whose first factoring vehicle will be funded by Bladex.

The joint venture will begin operations in Chile before the end of 2023 with plans to expand to other countries in the region such as Colombia, Peru and Mexico. The first vehicle, with a financing capacity of up to $200 million, will focus exclusively on the Chilean factoring market.

Greenbridge Capital's strategy seeks to maintain a revolving portfolio of short-term invoices from high-credit rated companies.

Through this initiative, Bladex will enter into a line of business that will allow it to continue diversifying its product portfolio in Latin America.

