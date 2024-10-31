News & Insights

Bladex Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Growth

October 31, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio (BLX) has released an update.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, known as Bladex, reported a strong third-quarter net profit of $53 million, equating to $1.44 per share, and an impressive annualized return on equity of 16.4%. The Panama-based bank, which was established to promote trade and integration in Latin America and the Caribbean, saw its total revenues increase to $77.6 million, driven by a rise in net interest income and a robust credit portfolio. These results highlight Bladex’s financial stability and strategic growth in the region.

