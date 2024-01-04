News & Insights

World Markets

'Blade Runner' Pistorius set to be released 11 years after murdering girlfriend

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

January 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

PRETORIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius is set to be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that shocked a nation long inured to violence against women.

Pistorius - dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs - shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

He has repeatedly said he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four shots into the bathroom at his Pretoria home, and he launched multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis.

Pistorius, now 37, has spent about eight and a half years in jail as well as seven months under home arrest before he was sentenced for murder. A parole board in November decided he could be freed after completing more than half his sentence.

A monitoring official will keep an eye on him until his sentence expires in December 2029, whom Pistorius will have to inform if he seeks job opportunities or moves to a new address.

He is also required to continue therapy on anger management and attend sessions on gender-based violence as part of his parole conditions, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said in November.

Local media expect him to live at the home of his uncle Arnold Pistorius in a wealthy Pretoria suburb.

South African 'Blade Runner' Pistorius gets parole a decade after killing girlfriend

TIMELINE-Oscar Pistorius: from 'Blade Runner' hero to convicted murderer

FACTBOX-Oscar Pistorius: South African 'Blade Runner' turned murder convict

NEWSMAKER-Oscar Pistorius, track star turned murderer, granted parole

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Tim Cocks and Gareth Jones)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.