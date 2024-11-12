News & Insights

Stocks
BLDE

Blade Air Mobility reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus (5c)

November 12, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $74.877M, consensus $74.44M. “We reached an important milestone this quarter in our Passenger Business, achieving positive Segment Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis, more than a year ahead of our investor guidance to turn profitable by the end of 2025,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer. “Beyond the strength in underlying customer demand, several factors contributed to the faster path to profitability including actions we’ve taken to exit unprofitable business lines rapidly, early benefits from the recent restructuring of our European operations and implementation of segment-wide cost savings.”

