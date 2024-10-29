Blade Air Mobility price target raised to $6 from $5 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to $6 from $5 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview.
