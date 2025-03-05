Blade Air Mobility, Inc. CEO Rob Wiesenthal to Present at 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13

Blade Air Mobility will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13, 2025. Webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. announced that CEO Rob Wiesenthal will present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13, 2025, at 9:45 am ET, with a live webcast available for viewers. Blade, which specializes in air transportation and logistics for hospitals and passengers, notably transporting human organs for transplant, operates primarily in the Northeast U.S. and Southern Europe. The company focuses on transitioning to Electric Vertical Aircraft (eVTOL) to offer cost-effective, quiet, and emission-free air mobility. Additionally, the release includes forward-looking statements about future business performance and strategies, warning of various risks and uncertainties that could affect actual outcomes compared to the forecasts provided.

Potential Positives

Blade Air Mobility's CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference, indicating strong engagement with investors and industry leaders.

The company is recognized as one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant in the U.S., showcasing its critical role in healthcare logistics.

Blade's focus on Electric Vertical Aircraft (eVTOL) technology positions it at the forefront of sustainable air mobility solutions, aligning with emerging environmental trends.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding Blade's future financial and operational performance, raising concerns about potential ongoing losses and challenges in achieving growth targets.

The need for high-quality customer support and maintaining a high daily aircraft usage rate presents operational risks that, if not managed effectively, could harm the company’s reputation and brand.

The reliance on third-party operators poses potential risks, including legal or operational issues that could arise from improper operation of branded aircraft, impacting safety perceptions and customer trust.

FAQ

What is Blade Air Mobility, Inc.?

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. is a technology-driven air mobility platform providing air transportation and logistics services, particularly for hospitals and passengers.

When will Rob Wiesenthal present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference?

Rob Wiesenthal will present on March 13, 2025, at 9:45 am ET.

How can I watch the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast can be accessed through the investor relations section of Blade's website.

What services does Blade provide for organ transport?

Blade is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant in the United States, ensuring timely logistics for hospitals.

What technologies does Blade promote for lower-cost air mobility?

Blade promotes the use of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA or eVTOL) technology to enable quieter and emission-free air mobility solutions.

$BLDE Insider Trading Activity

$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WIESENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,100,000 shares for an estimated $6,762,000

WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,670 shares for an estimated $841,665 .

. MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,484 shares for an estimated $765,857 .

. JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250

AMIR COHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,041 shares for an estimated $59,164 .

. SCOTT M WUNSCH (CEO, Trinity Air Medical) sold 7,741 shares for an estimated $22,061

REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619

$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced that Rob Wiesenthal, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 9:45 am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link





here





. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at





https://ir.blade.com/news-events





.







About Blade Air Mobility







Blade Air Mobility provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed wing services primarily in the Northeast United States, and Southern Europe. Based in New York City, Blade's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.





For more information, visit





www.blade.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to Blade’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements concerning Blade’s future financial and operating performance, results of operations, business and capital deployment strategies and plans, customer behavior, competitive position, industry environment and growth opportunities, and the development and adoption of EVA technology. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blade’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include: our continued incurrence of significant losses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects, failure of the markets for our offerings to grow as expected, or at all; our ability to effectively market and sell air transportation as a substitute for conventional methods of transportation; the inability or unavailability to use or take advantage of the shift, or lack thereof, to EVA technology; our ability to successfully enter new markets and launch new routes and services; any adverse publicity stemming from accidents involving small aircraft, helicopters or charter flights and, in particular, any accidents involving our third-party operators; the effects of competition; harm to our reputation and brand; our ability to provide high-quality customer support; our ability to maintain a high daily aircraft usage rate; changes in consumer preferences, discretionary spending and other economic conditions; impact of natural disasters, outbreaks and pandemics, economic, social, weather, growth constraints, and regulatory conditions or other circumstances on metropolitan areas and airports where we have geographic concentration; the effects of climate change, including potential increased impacts of severe weather and regulatory activity; the availability of aircraft fuel; our ability to address system failures, defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our website, applications, backend systems or other technology systems or those of third-party technology providers; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our placements within mobile applications; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our use of open source software; our ability to expand and maintain our infrastructure network; our ability to access additional funding; the increase of costs and risks associated with international expansion; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate future acquisitions; our ability to manage our growth; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; the loss of key members of our management team; our ability to maintain our company culture; our reliance on contractual relationships with certain transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations; effects of fluctuating financial results; our reliance on third-party operators; the availability of third-party operators; disruptions to third party operators; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage for our third-party aircraft operators; the possibility that our third-party aircraft operators may illegally, improperly or otherwise inappropriately operate our branded aircraft; our reliance on third-party web service providers; changes in our regulatory environment; regulatory obstacles in local governments; the expansion of domestic and foreign privacy and security laws; the expansion of environmental regulations; our ability to remediate any material weaknesses or maintain internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to maintain effective internal controls and disclosure controls; changes in the fair value of our warrants; and other factors beyond our control. Additional factors can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Blade undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. We are unable to reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, including Flight Profit Margin, Adjusted Corporate Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA, without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation, transaction-related expenses, and certain value measurements, which may have unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on future GAAP financial results.







Contacts







For Media Relations





Lee Gold









press@blade.com









For Investor Relations





Mat Schneider









investors@blade.com







