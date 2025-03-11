BLADE AIR MOBILITY Earnings Preview: Recent $BLDE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLADE AIR MOBILITY ($BLDE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $52,148,520 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY Insider Trading Activity

BLADE AIR MOBILITY insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WIESENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,100,000 shares for an estimated $6,762,000

WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,670 shares for an estimated $841,665 .

. MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,484 shares for an estimated $765,857 .

. JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250

AMIR COHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,041 shares for an estimated $59,164 .

. SCOTT M WUNSCH (CEO, Trinity Air Medical) sold 7,741 shares for an estimated $22,061

REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619

BLADE AIR MOBILITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of BLADE AIR MOBILITY stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

