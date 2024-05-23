News & Insights

Blackwolf Secures Niblack Camp Assets, Eyes Growth

May 23, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Blackwolf Copper and Gold (TSE:BWCG) has released an update.

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd., a mining firm with exciting copper-gold-zinc-silver prospects in Alaska, has finalized the acquisition of camp assets for its Niblack project, enhancing its operational infrastructure. The deal involved a $100,000 deposit and the issuance of 9.3 million shares to Matrix Aviation Solutions, alongside an exclusive camp services agreement. This strategic move comes as Blackwolf is set to merge with Treasury Metals Inc., aiming to strengthen its position in the mining sector.

