News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Blackwells sues Disney in Delaware over disclosure in relationship with ValueAct

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 28, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Blackwells Capital is ratcheting up the pressure on Walt Disney DIS.N in a bruising boardroom battle by suing the entertainment giant in Delaware court for information that may point to possible disclosure violations in dealings with hedge fund ValueAct Capital.

The suit is the latest chapter in a fight over who will sit on Disney's board and help guide the home of Mickey Mouse in business and personnel decisions. Blackwells and another hedge fund, Trian Fund Management, are trying to persuade investors to elect their director candidates while Disney is backing its own directors.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 233 2138; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.