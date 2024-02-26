Blackwells Capital Urges Disney To Prioritize AI

(RTTNews) - Blackwells Capital, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Co.(DIS), is urging the entertainment conglomerate to prioritize cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and spatial computing to boost the company's performance.

As part of its strategic plan, Blackwells Capital also recommended appointing a corporate chief technology officer to streamline technology efforts across Disney's divisions, such as Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and theme parks, to establish a cohesive technology foundation supporting the company's operations.

According to Blackwells Capital, leveraging AI for park navigation, character interactions, travel bookings, and crowd management could significantly enhance Disney's customer experience. Spatial computing, on the other hand, could offer immersive experiences such as 3D lightsaber duels or augmented reality features with Disney characters.

Blackwells Capital's strategic plan also suggests a tech reorganization at the Hollywood studio, including the integration of AI tools like ChatGPT for character creation and AI assistants for park visits and crowd control.

The private equity firm is also advocating for board positions at Disney's upcoming annual meeting on April 3 and has nominated Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff, former Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal executive Jessica Schell, and TaskRabbit founder Leah Solivan to stand for election at Disney's annual meeting on April 3.

In response to activist pressure from Blackwells Capital and Trian Fund Management, Disney's board reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategies like dividend increases and share buybacks. Furthermore, the board opposes the election of nominees proposed by both activist investors, emphasizing that "they are unqualified to serve on Disney's board and preserve value creation for shareholders in this increasingly complex global landscape".

