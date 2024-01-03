Blackwells Capital Nominates Candidates For Election To Board Of Disney - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackwells Capital, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company (DIS), has nominated three candidates - Jessica Schell, Craig Hatkoff and Leah Solivan - for election to the board of directors of Disney at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders. Schell was an executive with Warner Brothers Discovery and NBC Universal. Hatkoff has served as a director on the boards of prominent public real estate companies and was head of a real estate M&A at one of the largest investment banks. Solivan is a venture capitalist and technology expert.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said: "We call on Peltz to end his peacocking. Disney's current leadership is invaluable to its shareholders, and our three exceptional candidates are being nominated along with a business proposal specifying that any incumbent director outvoted by Blackwells' nominees be immediately added back to the Board following the 2024 Annual Meeting."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.