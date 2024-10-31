BlackWall Limited Secures Shareholder Approval on Key Resolutions

Blackwall Limited (AU:BWF) has released an update.

BlackWall Limited announced that all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting were passed by the required majority, reflecting strong shareholder support. These resolutions included the approval of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Seph Glew, and the approval of an additional 10% placement capacity. The results underscore investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

