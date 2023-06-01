News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone's real estate fund sees fewer redemption requests in May

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

June 01, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Thursday that redemption requests related to its real estate fund decreased in May after the private equity firm faced a flurry of redemption requests in the past few months.

Blackstone real estate income trust (BREIT) received redemption requests of $4.4 billion in May, down 4% month-over-month and 18% lower when compared with January 2023, according to the company.

BREIT fulfilled March withdrawal requests of $666 million, representing only 15% of the $4.5 billion in total redemption requests for the month, the asset manager previously said.

In April, the company blocked withdrawals from its $70 billion real estate income trust for March.

The level of withdrawal requests is expected to over time as Blackstone works through its backlog, President Jonathan Gray said in January.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.