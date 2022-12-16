US Markets
BX

Blackstone's real estate fund for wealthy prompts SEC queries - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 16, 2022 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached out to Blackstone Inc BX.N following an increase in investors pulling money from its real estate fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the asset manager limited withdrawals from the $68-billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust after receiving too many redemption requests.

The regulator is trying to understand the market impact and circumstances of the events, according to the report, which added that the inquiries aren't any indication that the firm is under investigation or committed any wrongdoing.

Blackstone and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.