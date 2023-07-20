News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone's quarterly earnings slump 39% as asset sales plummet

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

July 20, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Thursday its second-quarter distributable earnings slumped nearly 40%, owing to a sharp drop in asset sales mostly from its real estate and credit businesses.

Distributable earnings, which represent cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, fell to $1.2 billion from nearly $2 billion a year earlier. That resulted in distributable earnings of 93 cents, in line with average analyst estimate, as per Refinitiv.

Blackstone said its net profit from asset sales plunged 82% to $388.4 million from $2.2 billion in the year-ago period, as higher interest rates, sticky inflation, and economic uncertainty have continued to weigh on its merger-and-acquisition activity.

A major share of the reduced asset disposals came from Blackstone's real estate unit, where its net profit sank 94%, while that of its credit division dropped 46%.

Still, its private-equity business saw a 20% growth in performance fees, driven by secondary share sales of Blackstone's stake in London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L and Gates Industrial Corporation GTES.N.

Corporate private-equity funds appreciated by 9.7%, compared with an 8.3% growth in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX, Blackstone said. Its private credit funds gained 12.7% while hedge fund assets grew 1.9%. Opportunistic real estate funds depreciated by 3% in the quarter.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Blackstone's net income came in at $601.3 million, versus a net loss of $29.4 million due to a rebound in revenue from performance fees and principal investments.

Blackstone's total assets under management hit the $1 trillion milestone for the first time, and were in line with its prior outlook, underpinned by strong fundraising of $30.1 billion in the quarter. It also had about $195 billion of unspent capital and declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
GTES
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.