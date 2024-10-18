Blackstone's Q3 Earnings Beat on AUM Growth, Shares Hit All-Time High

Shares of Blackstone BX soared to an all-time high of $172.25 during intraday trading on Thursday in response to its third-quarter 2024 results. The bullish investor stance on BX resulted from a jump in the company’s assets under management (AUM) balance, which boosted quarterly earnings.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



BX’s distributable earnings of $1.01 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Also, the figure reflected a rise of 7% from the prior-year quarter.



Blackstone Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blackstone Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blackstone Inc. Quote

Total segment revenues were $2.43 billion, up 5% year over year. Further, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion. On a GAAP basis, BX’s revenues were $3.66 billion, up 44%. The increase was driven by a solid improvement in total AUM and fee-earning AUM during the quarter.

Higher AUM Drives Blackstone’s Revenues

As of Sept. 30, 2024, BX’s fee-earning AUM jumped 12% year over year to $820.5 billion. Total AUM was 10% to $1.11 trillion.



Blackstone recorded net inflows of $40.5 billion in the quarter, bringing the last 12-month number to $166.7 billion. Quarterly gains were driven by the Credit and Insurance segment, which witnessed inflows of $21.4 billion.



Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, said, “Blackstone reported strong third-quarter results, highlighted by broad-based acceleration across our business. We invested or committed $54 billion in the quarter — the highest in over two years — and deployed $123 billion in the last twelve months since the cost of capital peaked. The third quarter also represented the highest amount of overall fund appreciation in three years, and our limited partners entrusted us with over $40 billion of inflows.”



The rise in AUM was driven by a robust equity market performance in the third quarter. With the Federal Reserve starting monetary policy easing and the economic outlook remaining solid, Blackstone was able to deploy and commit almost $54 billion of capital.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, Blackstone had undrawn capital available for investment or ‘total dry powder’ of $171.6 billion.



Total Dry Powder





Image Source: Blackstone Inc.

Driven by improvement in AUM balance and solid quarterly inflows, BX’s net management and advisory fees (the largest component of GAAP revenues) rose 8% to $1.79 billion in the third quarter.



In the third quarter of 2024, Blackstone’s total expenses (GAAP basis) were $$1.9 billion, which soared 38% year over year. The primary reason for the drastic rise in expenses was a 52% surge in compensation and benefits costs.



Further, as of Sept. 30, 2024, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company had $8.9 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments, and $18.7 billion in cash and net investments. The company has a $4.3-billion undrawn credit revolver. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of BX’s Peers

Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2024 numbers on Oct. 22.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has moved 2.3% north to 44 cents. Also, the figure reflects a jump of 25.7% from the prior-year reported number.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW’s quarterly earnings has been revised almost 1% upward to $2.33. The figure indicates 7.4% growth from the prior-year quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.