Blackstone's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for BX?

Blackstone BX is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before the opening bell. As the world’s leading alternative asset manager, the company's results are likely to be closely watched for insights into how it and its peers deployed capital amid macroeconomic volatility.



In the first quarter, BX delivered a decent performance, with assets under management (AUM) and revenue growth despite private credit concerns. This time, the company is expected to have recorded a similar performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.34 billion, which implies an 8.7% year-over-year improvement.



In the past seven days, the consensus estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.5% lower to $1.31. This indicates 8.3% growth.

Estimate Revision Trend





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BX has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 12.63%.

Earnings Surprise History





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Major Factors to Impact BX’s Q2 Earnings

Blackstone has been recording an increase in fee-earning AUM and total AUM on the back of its diversified product and revenue mix, superior position in the alternative investments space and net inflows. Given the high market volatility and increased client activity in the second quarter, the company is expected to have witnessed a rise in the AUM balance as inflows grew. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM of $1.34 trillion indicates growth of 10.2% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for total fee-earning AUM of $962.3 billion suggests a rise of 8.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total management and advisory fees (segment revenues) is pegged at $2.12 billion, which indicates a 5.2% increase. The consensus estimate for fee-related performance revenues (segment revenues) of $514.7 suggests a jump 9% because of robust market performance during the second quarter.



Additionally, Blackstone expects profits from deal exits to have been solid in the to-be-reported quarter. Per the company’s preliminary estimate, revenues from realization activities were more than $500 million between April 1 and June 23, 2026.



The consensus estimate for realized performance revenues and realized principal investment income is pegged at $705.7 million and $40.1 million, respectively. In the second quarter of 2025, Blackstone generated $553.1 million of realized performance revenues and $29.4 million of principal investment income.



Blackstone’s expenses have been increasing over the past few years, mainly because of higher general, administrative and other expenses. As the company has continued to invest in franchises, expenses are expected to have risen to some extent in the second quarter.

What Our Model Unveils for Blackstone

Per our proven model, the chances of Blackstone beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which is required to be confident of an earnings beat.



BX has an Earnings ESP of +0.16%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Blackstone carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BX’s Price Performance

Blackstone shares have gained 2.3% in the second quarter compared with the industry’s rally of 4%. The stock has underperformed Apollo Global APO, but outpaced KKR & Co. KKR.

2Q26 BX Price Performance





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Apollo Global is slated to report quarterly results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell, while KKR & Co. is scheduled to report results on July 30.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apollo Global’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been unchanged at $2.21. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co.’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $1.43 over the past week. At present, both APO and KKR also carry a Zacks Rank #3.

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Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.