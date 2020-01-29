Blackstone's Permian oil producer Guidon explores sale-sources

Guidon Energy, an oil exploration and production company majority-owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc, is exploring a sale that could value the Permian basin operator at more than $2.5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
