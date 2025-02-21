Blackstone's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,323,726, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $341,512.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $185.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.95 $17.9 $17.95 $175.00 $378.7K 263 211 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.95 $13.0 $13.12 $170.00 $131.2K 899 300 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.6 $13.0 $13.0 $170.00 $130.0K 899 200 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.88 $0.7 $0.7 $157.50 $112.0K 117 1 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.15 $10.95 $11.15 $170.00 $94.7K 0 177

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 604,781, the price of BX is down by -0.71%, reaching $162.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Expert Opinions on Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $177.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

