Blackstone's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $376,086 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $443,063.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $165.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 790.44 with a total volume of 3,215.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $6.75 $6.75 $155.00 $121.5K 2.2K 297 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $19.9 $18.75 $18.75 $150.00 $82.3K 522 13 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $6.75 $6.75 $155.00 $78.9K 2.2K 117 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.94 $2.33 $2.78 $150.00 $77.4K 459 279 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.35 $6.7 $6.95 $130.00 $72.2K 1.6K 223

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Blackstone's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,158,302, with BX's price down by -0.63%, positioned at $148.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $154.2.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $169. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $135. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $155. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $163. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $149.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

