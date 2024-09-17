Blackstone's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $199,379, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $58,250.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $152.5 and $180.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Blackstone stands at 258.8, with a total volume reaching 2,615.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Blackstone, situated within the strike price corridor from $152.5 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.45 $13.25 $14.45 $165.00 $50.5K 23 35 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.92 $1.59 $1.59 $152.50 $35.7K 104 605 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.76 $1.59 $1.59 $152.50 $33.9K 104 348 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.0 $12.0 $12.0 $180.00 $30.0K 59 16 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.65 $5.5 $5.65 $160.00 $28.2K 946 254

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status With a volume of 77,149, the price of BX is up 0.42% at $155.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $148.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $163. In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $134.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

