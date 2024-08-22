Blackstone's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $354,376, and 2 were calls, valued at $503,750.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $145.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Blackstone's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Blackstone's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.5 $6.25 $6.25 $135.00 $468.7K 1.2K 758 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.9 $6.6 $6.9 $90.00 $132.9K 789 201 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.9 $13.0 $13.18 $145.00 $52.7K 166 117 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.55 $13.15 $13.44 $145.00 $52.1K 166 156 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.9 $11.9 $13.1 $145.00 $50.1K 166 74

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Currently trading with a volume of 886,898, the BX's price is up by 0.29%, now at $135.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $146.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

