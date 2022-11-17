Blackstone's India malls REIT portfolio Nexus Malls files for IPO

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N-owned India malls real estate investment trust portfolio, Nexus Malls, filed draft papers for an initial public offering with the domestic market regulator, a stock market filing showed on Thursday.

The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to 16 billion Indian rupees ($195.94 million), according to the draft prospectus.

($1 = 81.6560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

