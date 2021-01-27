US Markets
Blackstone's fourth-quarter earnings surge on strong asset sales

Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest manager of alternative assets, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 60% year-on-year driven by a surge in asset sales across its private equity and real estate business lines that was partly offset by compensation expenses.

Distributable earnings - cash available for paying dividends to shareholders - totaled $1.46 billion, up from $914 million a year earlier. This translated into distributable earnings per share of $1.13, outperforming analysts' average estimate of 89 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

During the quarter, Blackstone completed the $14.6 billion sale of BioMed Realty Trust, America's largest private owner of medical office buildings, and the divestment of its 36% shareholding in British insurer and annuity provider Rothesay Life.

A sharp rise in investment income helped Blackstone report a net income of $748.9 million under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), up 55% from the previous year.

Blackstone said its private equity portfolio appreciated 10.6% in the quarter, compared with an 11.7% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 stock index over the same period. Opportunistic and core real estate funds rose 4.3% and 5.5% respectively.

Blackstone's total assets under management rose to $618.6 billion, up from $584.4 billion in the previous quarter, driven by strong fundraising. It ended the quarter with $147.7 billion of unspent capital.

Blackstone said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 96 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

