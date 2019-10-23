Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Decline

Have you been eager to see how Blackstone BX performed in Q3 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based premier global investment and advisory firm’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



Blackstone came out with distributable earnings of 58 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents.



Fall in expenses aided results to some extent.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Blackstone depicted neutral stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained unchanged over the last seven days.



Notably, Blackstone does not have a decent earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q3, the company delivered positive surprises in only two of the trailing four quarters.

Revenue Came In Better Than Expected



Blackstone posted total segment revenues of $1.37 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. However, the figure decreased 5% from the prior-year quarter.



Key Stats to Note:

Total assets under management stood at $554 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.

Inflows were $20.4 billion in the quarter.

Total Dry Powder was $148 billion.



What Zacks Rank Says



Blackstone currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



