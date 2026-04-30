Blackstone's $400 Million Bet on Teva: What Does the Smart Money Know That Most Investors Don't?

Key Points

Blackstone committed $400 million to fund development of Teva's promising autoimmune disease drug duvakitug.

This deal reflects a bet on Teva's future.

Others are also recognizing Teva's turnaround story.

10 stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ›

Some financial deals are more than just financial deals. Blackstone (NYSE: BX) Life Sciences' $400 million commitment to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) in March could be an example.

Blackstone is a giant in the alternative asset management world. Its Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) team includes 20 healthcare experts with M.D.s or Ph.Ds. BXLS has invested in over 200 medicines that were eventually commercialized. Its success rate for investing in phase 3 drugs is an impressive 86%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In a real sense, Blackstone's agreement to fund the development of experimental autoimmune disease drug duvakitug is a bet on Teva's future. What does the "smart money" know that most investors don't?

What Blackstone sees

Why was Blackstone willing to pony up $400 million for advancing duvakitug? The drug is highly promising. Duvakitug is a human monoclonal antibody that targets TL1A (tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A), a protein that's a key regulatory within the body's immune system.

Teva and its partner, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), are currently evaluating duvakitug in Phase 3 clinical studies as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The companies also announced positive results earlier this year from a Phase 2 study of the drug, which showed durable efficacy over 44 weeks in patients with those autoimmune diseases.

Paris Panayiotopoulos, Senior Managing Director with BXLS, stated in the press release announcing the $400 million financing deal with Teva, "Duvakitug has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy in a large and growing space." He added, "The Teva and Sanofi teams are well positioned to develop and commercialize this important medicine."

BXLS Global Head, Dr. Nicholas Galakatos, also reinforced that the interest wasn't solely in duvakitug's prospects. He stated, "This transaction further demonstrates our focus on partnering with leading biopharmaceutical companies to execute their growth initiatives."

A new and improved Teva

The Blackstone investment underscores that Teva is no longer just a middling generic drug maker. The Israel-based company is now a leading biopharmaceutical innovator.

In addition to duvakitug, Teva's pipeline features two other innovative medicines in late-stage testing. Olanzapine long-acting injectable targets schizophrenia. Teva awaits U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug. The company is also evaluating TEV-'248, a dual-action rescue inhaler for the treatment of asthma, in a Phase 3 study.

Teva continues to be a leader in biosimilar development as well. The drugmaker awaits FDA approvals for five biosimilars to successful drugs, including Eylea, Prolia, Simponi, and Xgeva.

Credit ratings agencies are recognizing Teva's turnaround. In December 2025, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) upgraded Teva's credit rating to BB+ from BB, with a stable outlook. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) also revised its outlook for Teva to positive from stable.

Wall Street is bullish about the pharma stock, too. Of the 13 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in April who cover Teva, 12 rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy." The sole outlier recommended holding Teva.

Should you follow the smart money?

Investors should view Blackstone's $400 million commitment to Teva as a powerful endorsement of duvakitug's commercial potential. Importantly, Blackstone stands to receive milestone payments and low single-digit royalties on worldwide sales of duvakitug if it wins regulatory approval. The alternative asset management company definitely has skin in the game.

But should you follow the smart money by investing in Teva? Risk-averse investors will probably be better off staying away. However, aggressive investors could find a lot to like about Teva. With a forward earnings multiple of only 11.5, there's even a case to be made that Teva is a value stock. If duvakitug succeeds as much as Blackstone expects, Teva could be a big winner for investors.

Should you buy stock in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,606!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,306,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone, Moody's, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.