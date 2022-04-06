US Markets
Blackstone working with Benettons over possible bid for Atlantia - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Investment fund Blackstone is working with Italy's Benetton family over a possible bid for infrastructure group Atlantia, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spanish construction company ACS ACS.MC said it had an exclusive agreement with investment funds GIP and Brookfield to buy a majority stake in Atlantia's road business.

Italian banking foundation CRT, a long-time investor in Atlantia, could also join Blackstone and the Benettons, two of the source said.

Blackstone and the Benetton family declined to comment. CRT was not immediately available for comment.

