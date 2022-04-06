Blackstone weighs bid for infrastructure firm Atlantia- Bloomberg

April 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N is weighing an offer for the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia ATL.MI, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is in talks to team up with Italy's billionaire Benetton family, which owns 33% of Atlantia, to take the company private, the report said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Atlantia ATL.MI jumped almost 9% after Bloomberg reported Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez, the biggest shareholder in infrastructure company ACS ACS.MC, was working with advisers to study a potential bid for the Italian roads and airports group.

Any bid for Atlantia would need the backing of Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

