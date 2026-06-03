Blackstone vs. Apollo Global: Which Alternative Asset Giant Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Blackstone maintains a dominant position in the alternative asset market with massive scale in real estate and credit.

Apollo Global Management utilizes a unique integrated model that pairs asset management with its Athene retirement services.

Which alternative asset manager is the better bet for investors in 2026?

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Alternative asset management has shifted from a highly profitable niche on Wall Street to a central pillar of modern portfolios. Choosing between Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) requires understanding two distinct approaches to private capital.

Blackstone is a massive, diversified manager known for its dominant real estate presence, while Apollo focuses heavily on credit and its integrated retirement services business. They are frequently compared because they both seek to provide high-yielding alternatives to traditional stock and bond investments for a global client base.

The case for Blackstone

Blackstone operates as the world’s largest alternative asset manager, overseeing a portfolio that includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure that total more than $1.3 trillion AUM. The company serves institutional and individual investors through its massive scale, which includes nearly 12,500 real estate assets and over 250 portfolio companies.

In FY 2025, the company demonstrated the strength of its diversified platform within the financial stocks sector. Revenue reached more than $14.4 billion, representing growth of approximately 12.2% compared to the previous year. This performance resulted in a net margin of close to 21.8%, which measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales. Consolidated net income for the period was roughly $3.0 billion.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.61x. This metric shows the total debt used to finance assets relative to the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with assets, was nearly 0.7x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was close to $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2025.

The case for Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management distinguishes itself by integrating retirement income solutions with traditional alternative asset management. The firm operates a robust retirement services business through its subsidiary, Athene, which provides a steady stream of capital for investment. This strategy allows Apollo to serve a broad spectrum of clients, including institutions and individuals seeking long-term retirement security. The firm manages assets across global wealth and principal investing markets without reporting concentration among specific major customers.

For FY 2025, Apollo reported revenue of roughly $32.5 billion, an increase of approximately 22.7% over the prior fiscal period. This higher revenue base relative to its peers supported a net margin of 11%. The company generated consolidated net income of approximately $3.5 billion during this period. These figures highlight the significant scale of its combined asset management and insurance operations.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, Apollo maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.3x. This indicates a lower level of total debt relative to its equity base compared to many industry peers. The current ratio for financial stocks was roughly 0.8x. Free cash flow for the period reached nearly $7.3 billion, providing significant capital for reinvestment or shareholder returns.

Risk profile comparison

Blackstone faces risks related to the volatility of performance revenues, which are incentive fees that depend on unpredictable investment realizations. The company is also highly dependent on fundraising from third-party investors, which can be hindered by economic shifts or fee compression. Regulatory scrutiny and intense competition from firms like KKR can limit growth opportunities. Furthermore, the loss of key personnel like co-founder Stephen A. Schwarzman could impact the firm’s ability to execute its long-term strategy.

Apollo Global Management deals with earnings variability driven by the timing of transaction fees and investment returns. A major risk factor is its reliance on Athene, where any credit rating downgrade or regulatory capital change could harm the broader business. Like its competitors, including Brookfield Asset Management, Apollo must navigate complex global regulations regarding sustainable finance and artificial intelligence. Reputational risks stemming from potential employee misconduct also pose a threat to its ability to attract institutional capital.

Valuation comparison

Apollo Global Management appears to be the more affordable option based on future earnings estimates, trading at a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio than Blackstone.

Metric Blackstone Apollo Global Management Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 19.5x 14.2x 16.6x P/S ratio 7.3x 2.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Alternative asset managers like Blackstone and Apollo Global Management have thrived because they offer investors—usually institutions like pension funds, insurance companies, and endowments—two things: a hedge against stock and bond market turmoil and outsize returns compared to both. The companies then earn fees and a cut of profits on the money investors give them.

A key for investors to look at is fee-earning assets under management. Blackstone’s is massive, ending fiscal 2025 at around $922 billion. Apollo Global Management ended its most recent year about a third the size, at $322 billion. Both of those provide a good base for long-term revenue to continue.

I like Apollo for the pace of growth in its asset base. Fee-earning AUM jumped 44% last year compared to Blackstone’s 11% rise. A key difference in the firms’ strategies likely feeds into that: Apollo has focused on growing retirement assets through Athene, while Blackstone leans heavily on credit and insurance and real estate, each roughly one-third of its AUM. That means Blackstone is more exposed to interest rate hikes than Apollo’s retirement business. Apollo’s price-to-sales ratio and forward price-to-earnings is more attractive too.

Given the world of retirement planning opens up Apollo more to the wealth of individuals’ retirement funds, it looks to be the better bet for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey does not have any position in the stocks mentioned.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, and KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.