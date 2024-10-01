Blackstone Unusual Options Activity For October 01

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Blackstone. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $700,404, and 4 are calls, amounting to $262,250.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $170.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1823.38 with a total volume of 8,303.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $160.00 $152.8K 2.0K 512 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.9 $3.6 $3.85 $150.00 $128.9K 4.9K 2.3K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $150.00 $121.3K 4.9K 1.8K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.35 $6.95 $7.35 $130.00 $91.8K 1.4K 125 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $150.00 $72.0K 4.9K 273

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,226,602, the BX's price is down by -0.32%, now at $152.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $163.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $163.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.