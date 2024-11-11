Blackstone Unusual Options Activity For November 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $348,049, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,349,735.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $230.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.65 $4.65 $175.00 $93.0K 308 225 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $190.00 $91.5K 1.1K 219 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.74 $2.01 $2.74 $230.00 $87.4K 10 319 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $54.8 $53.7 $54.25 $130.00 $86.8K 3.3K 34 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $57.8 $55.95 $57.23 $130.00 $85.8K 26 25

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,286,347, the price of BX is up by 2.97%, reaching $182.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

