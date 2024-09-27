Blackstone Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Blackstone. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $190,511, and 6 are calls, amounting to $355,930.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $165.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Blackstone's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Blackstone's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.65 $10.6 $10.65 $160.00 $162.9K 905 167 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $13.85 $12.2 $12.85 $141.00 $70.6K 98 95 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.25 $2.64 $2.95 $95.00 $59.0K 1.8K 200 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.2 $4.95 $5.0 $155.00 $37.5K 2.3K 78 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.65 $14.6 $14.6 $165.00 $36.3K 75 34

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Trading volume stands at 1,329,939, with BX's price up by 1.13%, positioned at $155.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $163.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.