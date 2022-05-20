US Markets
Blackstone unit acquires 49% stake in U.S. LNG facility

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc's BX.N credit investment unit said on Friday it has bought a 49% stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Georgia from private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners.

The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, comes at a time of red-hot demand for U.S. LNG as Western sanctions on Russian fuel squeeze supply.

U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan KMI.N will continue holding the remaining 51% of Elba Liquefaction Company.

The facility has the capacity to liquefy about 2.5 million tons of LNG per year for export, Blackstone Credit said in a statement.

