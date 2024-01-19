Blackstone to take Tricon Residential private in $3.5 billion deal

Adds details from release throughout

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Investment management company Blackstone BX.N has agreed to take Canadian real estate firm Tricon Residential TCN.TO private for $3.5 billion, the companies said on Friday.

Under the deal, Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of Tricon for $11.25 per share in cash, representing a 30.35% premium to its last close.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

