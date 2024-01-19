News & Insights

Blackstone to take Tricon Residential private in $3.5 billion deal

January 19, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Investment management company Blackstone BX.N has agreed to take Canadian real estate firm Tricon Residential TCN.TO private for $3.5 billion, the companies said on Friday.

Under the deal, Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of Tricon for $11.25 per share in cash, representing a 30.35% premium to its last close.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

