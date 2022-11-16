Blackstone to take majority stake in India's R Systems

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Thursday it will buy a 52% stake in Indian technology and analytics services company R Systems International Ltd RSYS.NS for $359 million.

Blackstone will launch a conditional delisting offer at a price of 246 rupees per share, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.