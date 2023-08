Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. based private equity fund Blackstone BX.N will submit a bid next week to acquire a 33.47% stake in Indian drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing people in the know.

