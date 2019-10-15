Blackstone to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

Corrects day of week in first sentence, fixes typo in headline

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group BX.N said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan's Unizo Holding 3258.T at 5,000 yen ($46) a share, firing back after its earlier bid for the hotel chain was rebuffed.

Blackstone said in a statement it would consider various options, including launching the tender, if Unizo didn't agree by Oct. 23.

($1 = 108.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.