Markets
BX

Blackstone To Invest In Mobile App Marketer Liftoff; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Liftoff, mobile app marketing optimization platform, said it has reached a definitive agreement for a majority investment from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (BX). The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, but it is reportedly close to $400 million.

The transaction is expected to close early next year.

Founded in 2012, Liftoff partners with mobile app marketers to grow their platforms globally. Liftoff's technology solutions deliver more than one billion engaging ads each day to high value users in more than 90 countries and across more than 500,000 mobile publishers.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff has additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular