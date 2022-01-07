Blackstone to invest $3 bln in Invenergy Renewables

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Friday it would invest about $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings Llc, the largest private renewable energy company in North America.

