Blackstone to buy U.S. warehouse assets from Colony Capital for $5.9 bln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Monday it would buy U.S. industrial warehouse properties from Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N for $5.9 billion.

The deal consists of 60 million square feet across 465 warehouses in 26 U.S. markets, with particular concentrations in Dallas, Atlanta, Florida, northern New Jersey and California, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on the deal earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)

