Blackstone to buy QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 bln - WSJ

June 7 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc QTS.N for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3ioXRxx)

Blackstone and QTS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

