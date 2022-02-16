US Markets
Blackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 bln deal - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Blackstone Inc has agreed to buy real estate investment trust Preferred Apartment Communities Inc in a $5.8 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing company executives.

The world's biggest alternate asset manager will pay $25 per share for the rental apartment owner, the report said.

Blackstone and Preferred Apartment Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

