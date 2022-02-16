Blackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 bln deal - WSJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N has agreed to buy real estate investment trust Preferred Apartment Communities Inc APTS.N in a $5.8 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing company executives.

The world's biggest alternate asset manager will pay $25 per share for the rental apartment owner, the report said.

Blackstone and Preferred Apartment Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

