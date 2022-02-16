US Markets
Blackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 bln deal

Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Preferred Apartment Communities Inc APTS.Nsaid on Wednesday Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will buy it in a $5.8 billion deal.

The world's biggest alternate asset manager will pay $25 per share in an all-cash transaction.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

