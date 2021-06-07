US Markets
BX

Blackstone to buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 bln - WSJ

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Adds details of deal from the report

June 7 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc QTS.N for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate investment trust will pay $78 per share for QTS, according to the report.(https://bit.ly/3ioXRxx)

The price represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing price on Friday.

A COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working environment boosted demand for cloud services, which are reliant on data centers. QTS has more than 7 million square feet of data center space throughout North America and Europe.

The transaction is valued at about $10 billion, including the assumption of the data center operator's existing debt, the report said.

Blackstone and QTS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX QTS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular